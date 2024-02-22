Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue

Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue

Feb. 22, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip continued on Wednesday. Israel's military says the last remaining Hamas stronghold is located in the city.

The military said it has intensified its operation in Khan Younis, north of Rafah, and that its ground troops have killed dozens of Hamas fighters.

Palestinian media reported that continued air raids on Rafah on Wednesday resulted in deaths and injuries.

Health authorities in Gaza said on the same day that 118 people were killed in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 29,313 since fighting began in October.

Footage taken in Rafah on Wednesday shows people taking their belongings from their home, which was badly damaged in an airstrike.

A resident said everyone is fleeing to Rafah, but that there is no safe place there.

Israeli forces appear poised to launch a ground assault in Rafah, which is home to nearly 1.5 million people, sparking concerns that casualties will rise further.

Agencies

