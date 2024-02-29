EPG Report On Nepal-India Relations Will Handover Soon: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that preparations are ongoing to receive the report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on Nepal-India relations.
In a meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee under the National Assembly held today, the PM said internal preparations are initiated to receive the report from both countries at a time.
The lawmakers had expressed their concerns on the EPG report against the backdrop of India's reluctance to receive the report.
Responding to the lawmakers' concerns, the PM said a situation could surface to decide on the part of Nepal if there was no condition to receive the EPG report at a time from both sides.
The EPG was formed by the governments of the two countries to review past agreements signed between the two countries. (RSS)
