CPPCC Vice Chairman Bater And PM Prachada Discussed Bilateral Relations And Mutual Cooperation Issues

June 17, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Vice Chairman Bater met with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the latter's office in Singhadurbar on Sunday.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral relations, mutual cooperation and implementation of the bilateral agreements and consensus were discussed.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Prachanda expressed pleasure to the gradual implementation of different agreements signed between Nepal and China during his latest China visit, the PM's Foreign Advisor Dr Rupak Sapkota said.

The PM also thanked the Chinese government for resuming 14 traditional points along the Nepal-China border.

The PM also expressed confidence for the gradual implementation of other agreements signed between the two countries.

Likewise, discussions were held to further expand the exchanges of parliamentary exercises between Nepal and China.

On the occasion, the CPPCC Vice Chairman Bater said China attaches top priority to its relations with Nepal and the areas of cooperation would be further deepened in the coming days.

Agencies

