Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective

Sept. 5, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

Chief Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal has called on civil servants to enhance their service delivery with creativity and effectiveness. Talking to The Rising Nepal on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Aryal highlighted growing public dissatisfaction with the civil service and stressed the need for increased reliability and transparency.

Aryal said that the civil servants were working as a bridge between the people and the government, and therefore, their services should meet the people’s expectations.

He said that the government has a goal to align staff management and services with vacancies, technology, and quality. “We have no alternative to make the budget result-oriented by implementing it positively and honestly.

The Chief Secretary revealed that this year, the government would reward high-performing employees while penalising those who fall short. He also announced that a discussion on the Federal Civil Service Act would take place in the State Order and Good Governance Committee of Parliament starting Thursday.

Aryal noted that delays in promulgating the Federal Civil Service Act have complicated administrative federalism. He urged employees to be accountable and timely in their work. He also said that policies should be prepared in such a way that local levels would also be attraction for civil servants reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

