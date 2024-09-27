Nepal Has Successfully Managed Peace Process: Foreign Minister Rana

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said Nepal is making final preparation for the decisive point in establishing peace by internally managing the conflict.

Addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Forum on Peacebuilding on Thursday, she said the federal parliament of Nepal recently passed a bill on transitional justice and enacted a victim-centred law.

The Meeting theme was 'Re-evaluation of Roadmap for Peace Building for 2025: Prosperity and Priority'.

"The peace building process has become a complex topic in the present world and the real causes of the conflict should be identified for sustainable peace and social stability," she said, stressing on the need of reassessing the concept of peace building for 2025 and driving it ahead in a sustainable and effective manner.

Minister Rana suggested that the Peace building Commission should move ahead in a strategic manner and in partnership with bodies like the Security Council, the General Assembly.

Recalling that Nepal is the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, the apostle of peace, the Foreign Affairs Minister underscored on paying attention to building a peaceful and violence-free society based on the values and principles of a positive mindset, conduct and culture. (RSS)