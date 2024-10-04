Anju Shrestha Takes the Helm as CEO of Himalayan Everest Insurance

Himalayan Everest Insurance (HEI) Limited has appointed Anju Shrestha as its new Chief Executive Officer, making her the second female CEO in the history of Nepali non-life insurance companies. She officially assumes her role from October 4, 2024.

With an impressive 29 years of experience in the insurance sector, Anju Shrestha began her career on February 28, 1996, as an Assistant Officer. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have enabled her to rise through the ranks, becoming a respected figure in the non-life insurance industry. As CEO, she now brings her wealth of experience and strategic insights to lead HEI.

Expressing her excitement at the new role, Anju Shrestha stated, “I am honored to lead Himalayan Everest Insurance and build on its strong legacy. My focus will be on fostering innovation and driving customer-centric solutions while maintaining a commitment to sustainable growth. I aim to create an environment of collaborative growth with accountability, all founded on a culture of deep professional respect.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mahendra Krishna Shrestha, Chairman of HEI, said, “We are confident that Anju Shrestha’s extensive industry experience, combined with her understanding of both opportunities and challenges, will take HEI to greater heights.”