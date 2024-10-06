FNCCI President Dhakal Honored

FNCCI President Dhakal Honored

Oct. 6, 2024, 9:55 p.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has been honored by Western Development Forum.

President Dhakal was honored for his remarkable contribution to the development of the country's economy and for being born in the western development region of Savik and succeeding in reaching such a high position as the president of the Federation of Nepalese Industry and Commerce, an umbrella organization of Nepali industrialists.

In addition, Dhakal, who is also the outgoing president of the platform, has been given the honor in recognition of his outstanding role in the institutional development of the platform, the platform said.

On the occasion, former Chief Justice Kalyanraj Shrestha conferred the honor on him in a ceremony held in the capital today.

Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Chief of Army Staff Ashokraj Sigdel and other distinguished personalities were also honored in the program.

Even though Nepal has been transformed into a federal system of government, the platform established for the development and promotion of the former western development region honors the successful personalities who were born in the western region of the country and reached high positions in the national life.

