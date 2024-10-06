IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund

IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund

Oct. 6, 2024, 10:30 p.m.

Global IME Bank, IME Group and related company has handed over a sum of Rs. 50 million to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for PM Disaster Relief Fund.

IME Group Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal handed over the cheque to PM Oli today. The sum is the largest so far donated by any corporate or individuals to the Fund in connection to the recent disasters caused by the incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, on the part of Nepal Insurance, Chairman Laxman Paudel provided Rs. 5 million, NMB Bank chairman Manoj Goyal provided Rs. 5.1 million, Metlife Insurance's vice chairman Nirmalkaji Shrestha provided Rs. 2.5 million.

With this sum, a sum of Rs. 102.6 million has been deposited in the PM Relief Fund till today.

FM Dr. Rana Directed Nepalese Missions In Cairo, Pakistan And Israel To Give High Priority To Safety Of Nepali Citizens
Oct 06, 2024
Chief Justice Raut administered oath of office
Oct 06, 2024
Former King Gyanendra Shah Returns Home After Completing A Visit to Bhutan
Oct 06, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Honored
Oct 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Light Rainfall In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini
Oct 06, 2024

