IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund

Global IME Bank, IME Group and related company has handed over a sum of Rs. 50 million to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for PM Disaster Relief Fund.

IME Group Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal handed over the cheque to PM Oli today. The sum is the largest so far donated by any corporate or individuals to the Fund in connection to the recent disasters caused by the incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, on the part of Nepal Insurance, Chairman Laxman Paudel provided Rs. 5 million, NMB Bank chairman Manoj Goyal provided Rs. 5.1 million, Metlife Insurance's vice chairman Nirmalkaji Shrestha provided Rs. 2.5 million.

With this sum, a sum of Rs. 102.6 million has been deposited in the PM Relief Fund till today.