President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump

As Donald Trump won the U.S. Presidential race on Wednesday World leaders have offered their congratulations to Trump over his victory. From Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.

President Paudel's official X account President of Nepal wrote, "Warm Congratulations, President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic win! Wishing you all success for your second term as the President of the USA! I am confident that Nepal-US relations will further be strengthened during your tenure."

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” wrote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X: “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba congratulated Trump on Wednesday for his victory in the presidential election and said he hopes to get in touch with him as soon as possible to discuss ways to further strengthen Japan-U.S. ties. “I hope to closely cooperate with President-elect Trump to further elevate Japan-U.S. alliance and relations to even higher levels,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he looked forward to working with Trump. “Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter,” Yoon wrote on the social platform X, using the initials of South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea. In response to growing threats posed by nuclear-armed North Korea, Yoon’s government has worked closely with the Biden administration to strengthen the countries’ combined military

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that China respects the choice of the Americans in the US presidential election, saying it is a matter of US internal affairs.

Mao Ning spoke at a news conference on Wednesday after some US media projected Donald Trump as the winner of the race.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated US Republican candidate Donald Trump on social media on Wednesday after his victory speech in Florida.

Zelenskyy said Trump's "peace through strength" principle in global affairs is what can bring peace in Ukraine closer, and that he is "hopeful" to put it into action together.

Zelenskyy said he looks forward to a strong country under Trump's leadership, adding that Ukraine will rely on continued strong bipartisan support in the United States.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump, who earlier declared victory in the US presidential race.

Starmer issued a statement on Wednesday saying,

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

He said, "As the closest allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

The prime minister also said, "From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has congratulated US Republican candidate Donald Trump on what he hailed as his "enormous win" in the presidential election.

Orban posted the message on his social media account on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has congratulated Donald Trump, who earlier declared victory in the US presidential election.

Rutte, referring to Trump, said in a social media post on Wednesday, "His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong."

Rutte said he looks forward to working with Trump again to advance peace through NATO.