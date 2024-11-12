NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries

NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries

Nov. 12, 2024, 7:04 p.m.

The Nepal Electricity Authority has decided to re-connect the electricity supply to the industries, who had their connections cut off after they failed to pay the due tariff.

Chairperson of the NEA Board of Directors and Minister of Energy, Deepak Khadka, said that the board meeting held today at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation implemented the decision of the Cabinet to immediately resume power supply to the industries.

It may be noted that the Council of Ministers meeting had decided to reconnect the power supply lines to the industries within 24 hours. The decision today comes in wake of the cabinet that decided on Sunday that the arrears shall be collected on the basis of Time of Day (TOD) meter within 15 days.

He said that the NEA should now give the invoice for the electricity used by the industries using dedicated feeder and trunk lines. "If the bill is not provided action will be taken against the NEA employees and if the payment is not made on the basis of the bill then will be taken against the industrialists," said Minister Khadka.(RSS)

Agencies

Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina
Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement
Nov 12, 2024
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister
Nov 12, 2024
Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days
Nov 11, 2024
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting
Nov 11, 2024

More on Economy

Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days By Agencies 1 day ago
Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Global IME Bank and Instant Cash Sign Agreement On Remittance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Gold price up by Rs 2,000 per tola By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Transmission Line Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago

The Latest

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting By Agencies Nov 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75