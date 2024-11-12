NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries

The Nepal Electricity Authority has decided to re-connect the electricity supply to the industries, who had their connections cut off after they failed to pay the due tariff.

Chairperson of the NEA Board of Directors and Minister of Energy, Deepak Khadka, said that the board meeting held today at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation implemented the decision of the Cabinet to immediately resume power supply to the industries.

It may be noted that the Council of Ministers meeting had decided to reconnect the power supply lines to the industries within 24 hours. The decision today comes in wake of the cabinet that decided on Sunday that the arrears shall be collected on the basis of Time of Day (TOD) meter within 15 days.

He said that the NEA should now give the invoice for the electricity used by the industries using dedicated feeder and trunk lines. "If the bill is not provided action will be taken against the NEA employees and if the payment is not made on the basis of the bill then will be taken against the industrialists," said Minister Khadka.(RSS)