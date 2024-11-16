Nepal Exported 40 MW Electricty To Bangladesh

After India, Nepal has also started selling electricity to Bangladesh. Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has exported 40 MW electricity to Bangladesh on Friday (November 15).

According to the tripartite agreement signed a month and a half ago, NEA has sent 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh.

Energy Minister Deepak Khadka launched the electricity export virtually during a ceremony at the Ministry of Energy.

Officials of the Ministry as well as Managing Director of NEA Kulman Ghising and other officials were present in the ceremony.

NEA has exported the electricity generated by the 25 MW Trishuli and 22 MW Chilime hydropower projects built with Indian subsidy and owned by it to Bangladesh.

After 6 years of homework, on October 17, an agreement was signed between Nepal, Bangladesh and India for the purchase and sale of 40 megawatts of electricity.

A tripartite agreement has been reached because India's transmission line has to be used to export electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh

The agreement states that NEA will sell electricity to Bangladesh from June 15 to November 15 every year. This year, electricity was exported to Bangladesh only for one day on Friday.

The authority will receive 6.40 US cents per unit as per the agreement.

The authority has exported electricity from Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur 400 kV transmission line.

The authority said that electricity reached Bangladesh through the 400 kV transmission line from Muzaffarpur to India's Prasaran Bahrampur-Bher transmission line.