Nepal’s Export Trade Improves Since Mid-October

Nepal's export trade, which had been declining continuously for the first three months of the current fiscal year, has witnessed improvement in the fourth month of the current fiscal year.

According to the foreign trade statistics published by the Department of Customs, Nepal's export trade has increased by 4.16 per cent to Rs. 52.67 billion during the first four months (mid-July to mid-November 2024) of the current fiscal year 2024/25.

Goods worth Rs. 50.56 billion had been exported during the first four months of the last fiscal year.

The export trade had declined by 9.63 per cent during the first month (mid-July to mid-August 2024), 5.12 per cent during the second month (mid-August to mid-September 2024) and 6.11 per cent during the third month (mid-September to mid-October 2024) of the current fiscal year as compared to same months in the past year.

Even though exports went up significantly, the ratio of export to import is still 1:9.75. The ratio of export to import was 1:10.14 in the same period last fiscal year.

The share of export in the total foreign trade is only 9.30 per cent while that of import is at a whopping 90.70 per cent.

The increment in the export of soybean oil, sunflower and tea and coffee has contributed to increase export trade during the review period.

The country has exported soybean oil worth Rs. 3.41 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year while it exported worth Rs. 144 million during the same period last fiscal year.

Similarly, palm oil worth Rs. 525 million, sunflower worth Rs. 1.50 billion, carpet worth Rs. 3.9 billion, tea and coffee worth Rs. 2.32 billion and cardamom worth Rs. 1.90 billion have been exported during the first four months of the current fiscal year.