BUTWAL-HETAUDA Connected By 220 kV

This new infrastructure allows for the transmission of over 1200 MW, making it the longest 220 kV transmission line in the country. Previously, this section was connected by a 132 kV transmission line. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has charged the New Bharatpur Substation to New Butwal at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11 Amptari in Chitwan. The construction of the new Butwal-Bardghat 220 kV double circuit transmission line aims to enhance the reliability of the electricity transmission system, support

hydropower projects in the western region, and facilitate bilateral and regional electricity trade between Nepal and India.

After completion of New Butwal-Bardghat 220 kV transmission Line, Nepal’s transmission line system has transformed with 220 kV from Butwal to Hetauda.

The construction of a 21.5 KM transmission line from Sunwal Municipality-13 Surya Basti in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West) to Bardghat Municipality-5 in the same district has been completed and put into operation on Thursday (December 12). The transmission line has a capacity to carry approximately 1,200 megawatts of electricity.

The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor and 220 kV Transmission Line Link from New Butwal to New Bharatpur to Hetauda, starting from Myagdi Dana and ending at the New Butwal Substation, have been constructed to integrate the power from hydropower projects planned on the Kaligandaki River and its tributaries into the national grid.

Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, mentioned that the 220 kV Transmission line backbone has been established for east-west electricity flow from Bharatpur, which will enhance voltage and improve the overall system's reliability.

Ghising stated, "It will facilitate the export of surplus domestically consumed electricity to India through Dhalkebar and the import of electricity during winter shortages, which can then be distributed to the western region.

“The completion of the new Butwal-Gorakhpur second cross-border transmission line will further enhance opportunities for electricity import/export." He added, "This will particularly benefit electricity generated from the Kaligandaki and Marsyangdi rivers and their tributaries."

The electricity generated by the hydropower projects in the Masryangdi River catchment area will be transmitted to the new Bharatpur substation via the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line.

Electricity can be transmitted from New Bharatpur to Hetauda and New Butwal. The construction of the New Butwal-Gorakhpur 400 kV second international transmission line with India is currently underway.

The estimated cost of the New Butwal-Bardghat transmission line, funded by the Nepal government, NEA, and a concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank, is approximately one billion rupees.

A 4.5-kilometer, four-circuit (multi-circuit) 220 kV line has been built from Sunwal municipality-13 Badera to the New Butwal substation. The Kaligandaki Corridor 220 kV transmission line is connected to the same multi-circuit tower.

The project aims to enhance and reinforce the internal transmission and distribution system for domestic electricity consumption and to facilitate bilateral and regional electricity trade.

Vishwaranjan Mishra, the head of the project, stated that the progress of the transmission line construction has been hindered by delays in obtaining approval for land use and tree felling in the forest area, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the environmental impact assessment process, particularly as the project is situated in the Chure region. The

construction of the transmission line was awarded to Power Chain SEPCO in the month of Paush in 2076, and the agreement was put into effect in Asar of 2077.