People often say, 'You work in the fastest-moving industry in the world.' I don't perceive it that way. I believe I work in one of the slowest. It feels like it takes forever to accomplish anything." - Steve Jobs

Despite the perception of rapid growth in the IME group under Dhakal's leadership, he views the pace as steady and normal.

Just days before the 18th anniversary celebration of Global IME Bank, Dhakal was in Kailali, Sudur Paschim Province, laying the foundation for the fifth cable car project.

From banking to hospitality, recreation, hydropower, and industries, the IME Group led by Dhakal has made significant progress and contributions.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba laid the foundation stone for the Jalpadevi Cable Car project, which will be constructed in Chisapani, Kailali, with investment from the IME Group.

The foundation stone for the Jalpadevi Cable Car project in Karnali Chisapani, Kailali district, was laid on Saturday by Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Deuba in a special ceremony in Lamki Chuhan municipality ward no. 3.

During the foundation program, Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba highlighted the importance of the Jalpadevi Cable Car project in driving economic, social, and cultural development in the entire Far West Province.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the rich tourism, culture, tradition, and biodiversity of the Far West region. He emphasized the cultural unity and harmony among its citizens, who are enthusiastic about development. The proposed cable car project, along with hotels, in the Far West Province is seen as a key milestone for the region's prosperity. The Minister urged citizens to support the project for timely completion and encouraged further

investment in tourism and infrastructure. He welcomed the involvement of IME Group in the project, citing their expertise in building cable cars across Nepal. Forest and Environment Minister Ain Bahadur Shahi emphasized the project's importance for the development of the Far Western Province.

He mentioned the lack of physical development infrastructure in western Nepal and encouraged the private sector to invest more in such projects. He specifically highlighted the limited infrastructure in the Far West, Karnali, and Lumbini provinces, emphasizing the need for modern development initiatives in those areas. He welcomed investments in infrastructure projects and suggested using native wood for development purposes.

Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah of Sudurpaschim Province expressed support for the construction of a cable car and resort in Karnali Chisapani, stating that it would boost tourism in the region.

He assured potential investors of the provincial government's assistance and encouraged them to attract more investments. Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Jalpadevi Cable Car Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the importance of tourism in transforming Nepal's economy, culture, and society. He stressed that investing in tourism infrastructure could increase tourist numbers, extend their stays, generate more revenue, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth and prosperity.

Dhakal emphasized that tourism creates more jobs compared to other service sectors and generates higher revenue. He also highlighted that the foundation stone laying of Jalpadevi Kevalkar construction has injected new enthusiasm into his goal of developing the Kevalkar tourism circuit.

Furthermore, Chairman Dhakal noted that the cooperation of local communities, political parties, and Nepal government agencies in the foundation laying and construction process has set a positive example for other Kevalkar construction projects.

The 3.1 km long cable car project, spanning from Chisapani in Lamki Chuhan Municipality Ward No. 3 to Rajkanda in Mohanyal Rural Municipality Ward No. 7, will feature 34 gondolas.

At the base station of the cable car, a hotel, casino, banquet hall, and other facilities will be constructed with a total investment of five billion rupees. The top station will include resorts, temples, skywalks, walking trails, restaurants, children's parks, and other tourist and entertainment amenities.

By initiating the construction, Dhakal has introduced a significant project in Sudur Paschim Province. The cable car and amenities constructed in Kailali will provide access to the far west for tourists from Nepal and India.