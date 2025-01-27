Energy Transition for Resilient and Low Carbon Economy Summit 2025

The UN-General Assembly (resolution A/77/327) has declared 26 January “The International Day of Clean Energy” as a call to raise awareness and mobilize action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet. This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about clean energy's critical role in building a resilient and sustainable future.

It is also an opportunity to showcase innovations, share best practices, and engage with stakeholders across various sectors to foster collaboration and investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate finance. Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC) is a government agency working on renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate financing, under the purview of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI), Government of Nepal.

