ADB’S SUPPORT: Protection Of Vulture

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) has prioritized environmental safeguards in various projects in Nepal, including roads, transmission lines, and hydropower projects.

The vulture resting place at the Tanahun Hydropower Project aims to preserve vulture habitats and raise awareness about vulture conservation. Sachen Gautam, Communication Specialist of Tanahu Hydropower Ltd., highlighted the importance of protecting vultures and their habitat in the area.

The Tanahun Hydropower Limited has recently completed a project at the centre by installing five telescopic poles using local resources and equipment. Each pole has an iron arm covered with wood for vultures to safely perch on. Additionally, wooden caps have been placed on the top of the poles to provide a safe resting spot for the vultures after they come for food.

The project aims to support the vultures in resting after their meals.

Vyas Municipality is running a cow protection centre along the Madi River, located approximately 6 kilometres from Damauli Bazaar. The centre, spread over about 200 ropanis of land, takes in old cattle from the Vyas Municipality area. Deceased cattle are placed in a pit at the centre, attracting vultures who feed on the carcasses. Vultures, as large carnivorous birds, scavenge on the meat of dead animals and do not hunt for themselves.

Previously, vultures were compelled to feed in an unsafe manner at the protection center due to the presence of a 33 kV transmission line passing through the area. Vultures that came to feed would often get entangled in the line and perish when they flew away after feeding.

To address the issue of vultures colliding with the transmission line, the project has relocated the pit where dead cattle were disposed of and erected poles nearby to create a resting spot, as stated in the press release.

This initiative aims to raise awareness among the public about vulture conservation and safeguarding their habitat, ultimately transforming the area into a vulture-friendly zone.

Furthermore, the construction of a dam as part of the project poses a threat to the natural habitat of native fish species in the Seti River. To mitigate this risk, a fish conservation program has been put into place in the upper reaches of the Madi River, approximately 45 kilometers from the confluence of the Seti and Madi Rivers, according to the project.