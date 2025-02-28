NIMB’s 38th Annual General Meeting Concluded

Feb. 28, 2025, 7:58 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited successfully held its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2080-81 at Kathmandu.

Chairman of the bank, Prithivi Bahadur Pandé, presided as the chair of the meeting. After the AGM an election for the Board of Directors was held at the premises.

From the Promoter Shareholder group Prithivi Bahadur Pandé, Dipankar Shakya Uday, Prajanya Rajbhandari and Madan Kumar Acharya were elected unopposed. From the Public Shareholder group Kabi Kumar Tibrewala and Shalik Ram Belbase were elected winners.

The net profit of the bank for the fiscal year 2080-81 has reached Npr 4.11 billion. In the financial year 2080-081, deposits of NIMB increased by Npr 46. 58 billion reached Npr 4 kharba 7 arba.Similarly, total loans and advances increased by Npr6 arba 10 croreand reached at Npr 3 kharba 18 arba compared to Npr 3 kharba 12 arbain the previous year.

NIMB has been catering to more than 3.2 million customers through 272 branches, 266 ATMs, 65 extension counters, 16 revenue collection counters and 66 rural branchless banking counters.

The bank, being the recipient of seven “Bank of the Year” awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” and “Best Bank 2021” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

