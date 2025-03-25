NC Leaders Dr. Shekhar, Gagan, Maoist Leader Prachanda And Rashtriya Swatantra Party Unite In protest Against Kulman's Dismissal

Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala says - Congress will not take ownership of the decision to remove Kulman, it is against the wisdom of destruction. Nepali Congress leader Shekhar Koirala has said that the Nepali Congress will not take ownership of the decision to dismiss Kulman Ghising, the executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority.

He said that this is another link in the continuation of the government's misrule and that the Congress party, which is a member of the government, will not take ownership of it.

He also opposed the government's activities and questioned how long it will continue and continue like this.

"Another link in the continuation of the government's misrule: Neither the government nor the party can ever confirm the government's decision to remove Ghising," he said. "The Nepali Congress should not take ownership of it. How long will it continue and operate like this? Wisdom contrary to destruction."

The Nepali Congress, Maoists and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have vociferously opposed the government's decision to remove Ghising from the post of Executive Director of the Electricity Authority. Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has said that the Congress disagrees with the government's decision.

Meanwhile, another General Secretary, Gagan Thapa, has opposed Kulman's dismissal, stating that the government is pouring kerosene on the fire of discontent while the party is trying to bake bread for selfish reasons.

Gagan Thapa wrote on Facebook - Discontent is growing among the common citizen. In the pan of that discontent, a group of arrogant people is stirring up selfishness to bake their bread.

At a time like this, the government, which we work day and night to extinguish the fire by not addressing that dissatisfaction through its delivery, is itself pouring kerosene on the fire of dissatisfaction? We should not do this.

Do as you are told, but make such a wrong decision again? When ministers go astray, the Prime Minister should take care of it.. But ironically, that didn't happen, the decision is wrong, government! You can't reach the right destination by walking the wrong path.

Similarly, Swatantra Party leader DP Aryal has also opposed Kulman's dismissal.