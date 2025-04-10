Government committed to preventing deterioration of business environment: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that it is necessary to make the country self-reliant and take it to the threshold of prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion of the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Commerce Day on Thursday, he said that the government would protect private sector investment.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said that international grants are shrinking. He said that there is a possibility that foreign aid will decrease further due to geopolitical reasons.

Similarly, speaking at the program, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari said that Nepal's economy is under pressure due to geopolitical reasons.

I warmly welcome you to this inaugural program of the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Industry and Commerce Day 2081.