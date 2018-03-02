Farewell To Dr.Varughese

The Asia Foundation hosted a reception to bid farewell to its country Representative Dr.George Varughese, who served almost 18 years in a different capacity in the foundation.

During the program Dr.Gordon Hein, senior Vice President for Programs, the Asia Foundation, highlighted the role played by Dr. Varghese in expanding the work of the foundation.

Starting in Nepal as a deputy country representative, Dr.Varughese also served as the country director of TAF in Afghanistan. Dr. Varghese was later appointed as a country representative of The Asia Foundation Nepal.

As someone who closely saw the political transformation of Nepal, Dr. Varughese closely worked with government, civil society organizations and Nepal’s international donor partners. During his tenure, Dr.Varughese expanded the work of The Asia Foundation from constitution making to governance, human rights, trafficking, and media and to improve civil military relations. TAF’s policy advocacy and governance program has brought drastic changes.

During the program, Dr. Varughese thanked all his colleagues in the office and friends from government and civil society organizations implementing the programs successfully.

Judges, heads of diplomatic missions, heads of development partners, high level military and police officials, civil society and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Dr. Varughese will continue to pursue his role as advisor of Niti Foundation, a policy advocacy group. Having contributed enormously in Nepal’s transformation, Dr. Varughese is a person commanding high regards in the civil society.