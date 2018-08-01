Mexico Plane Crash: 85 Injury Of The 103 People On-board

Mexican airline Aeromexico says there are no reports of fatalities after one of its planes carrying 103 people crashed near an airport in northern Mexico.

Flight 2431 was almost full, with 103 people including two infants and four crew members on board, when it crashed about 4:00pm (local time), authorities said.

Passengers and crew jumped to safety before the plane was engulfed in flames.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro told Mexican television that witnesses told him there was "a bang" and then without warning the plane was on the ground.

According to ABC, Aispuro also said a gust of wind rocked the plane before it plunged suddenly, citing air traffic control at the airport.

The plane's left wing hit the ground, knocking off two engines, before it came to a halt 300 meters from the runway, he told a news conference.

TV images showed the severely damaged body of the plane in scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky.

Passenger Jackeline Flores said the plane crashed shortly after taking off in heavy rain. She and her daughter escaped from a hole in the fuselage as the aircraft filled up with smoke and flames, she said.

"A little girl who left the plane was crying because her legs were burned," Ms Flores said. She said her passport and documents burned in the fire.

Firefighters rush towards a crashed plane in scrub.

AFP reports a video posted to Facebook claimed to show one of the pilots from the plane being helped into a car after the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was operating between Durango and Mexico City, crashed around 4pm local time (21:00 GMT), "with 97 passengers and four crew members on board," according to Mexico's transport minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.

"It is confirmed that there have been no deaths from the flight #AM2431 accident," tweeted Jose Rosas, the governor of Durango state where the crash happened.

"Approximately 85 people are injured," Durango's civil defense spokesman Alejandro Cardoza told the Milenio television channel, adding there are some "serious injuries" but the majority are "very light."

"The fire started after the emergency landing" but "fortunately no one suffered burns," said Cardoza.

With the plane on the ground amid some bushes and brush, Flores said luggage began sliding down the aisle and she started to smell smoke.

Passengers said there had been "a strange movement" on takeoff and "that was when the accident happened," Durango Governor Jose Rosas told the Milenio television channel.

Dozens of lightly injured passengers left the plane, which was engulfed in gray smoke in a field. Witnesses said there were "about 80 injured."

The plane carrying 97 passengers and four crew heading from Durango to the capital Mexico City, "crashed on take off" around 4:00 pm (2100 GMT), the country's Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said on Twitter.

Emergency services, the army and the Red Cross were on the scene. Aeromexico said it was "working to verify the information and gather details."

The first images of the crash site shared on social and Mexican media showed a plane partially immersed in flames.

"I pray that the crew and all the passengers are OK," said Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto.