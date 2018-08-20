Former Ambassador Keshab Raj Jha Found Dead At His House

Former Ambassador Keshab Raj Jha Found Dead At His House

Aug. 20, 2018, 12:26 p.m.

Former Nepali ambassador to France Keshab Raj Jha was found dead at his own residence in Babarmahal of Kathmandu on Monday morning.

According to DSP Mohan Thapa, Jha, 80, was found dead at his house this morning. A mark of knife of deep cut has been seen in his neck. The door was locked while the body was recovered and his death is suspicious.

DSP Kaji Kumar Acharya, Chief at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Singhadurbar, said that Jha’s family members informed police about the incident at around 6:30 am.

A team from the Metropolitan Police Crime Division (MPCD) is doing further investigation at Jha’s home.

Jha had served as Nepal’s Ambassador to France once. He had worked in Nepal’s Foreign Service for around 34 years.

Source: Various Newspapers

News Desk

