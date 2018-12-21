Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start

As Nepali young cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane took a wicket, he has made his mark. For this, he leaped into the arms of Glenn Maxwell in a math between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

Sandeep Lamichhane, who is playing from Melbourne starts, is making his mark on the BBL. He took a wicket of Shane Watson as first wicket breaking the long partnership of Sydney Thunder.

As Sydney Thunder’s batsman were playing well against the bowlers of Melbourne Stars, Captain Glenn Maxwell offered the ball to Sandeep and he did what his captain wanted taking a big wicket.

Two wickets isn't enough for @IamSandeep25.



Big appeal... not given. Thunder are 3-72 after 10. #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/0kcelTMZ8l — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2018

In his first KFC Big Wash match, Lamichane took two wickets.