Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start

Dec. 21, 2018, 4:26 p.m.

As Nepali young cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane took a wicket, he has made his mark. For this, he leaped into the arms of Glenn Maxwell in a math between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

Sandeep Lamichhane, who is playing from Melbourne starts, is making his mark on the BBL. He took a wicket of Shane Watson as first wicket breaking the long partnership of Sydney Thunder.

sandeep-lamichhane-2-1024x664.jpg

As Sydney Thunder’s batsman were playing well against the bowlers of Melbourne Stars, Captain Glenn Maxwell offered the ball to Sandeep and he did what his captain wanted taking a big wicket.

In his first KFC Big Wash match, Lamichane took two wickets.

News Desk

