Manchester City Cruise To Biggest Win Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City swept to its biggest win under Pep Guardiola with a 7-0 thrashing of second-tier Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. There were seven different scorers at Etihad Stadium. Ilkay Gundogan wasn’t one of them but he set up four goals.

When Leroy Sane wrapped up the victory with a deflected effort in the 85th minute, it bettered the six-goal margin of victory that City earned in 6-0 wins over Watford (twice) and Shakhtar Donetsk under Guardiola.

It was the second time City has scored seven goals since Guardiola joined in 2016, after the 7-2 win over Stoke in the Premier League in 2017. The other City scorers were Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Nicolas Otamendi, while there was also an own-goal by Semi Ajayi.

Courtesy: AP