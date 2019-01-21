Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas

Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jan. 21, 2019, 8:23 a.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday stunned the defending champion Roger Federer 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the men’s singles fourth round at the Australian Open 2019. This is the six-time champion’s earliest exit from Melbourne and from any Grand Slam since 2015.

Federer’s bid for a hat-trick of Australian Open titles came to an end as Tsitsipas became Greece’s first Grand Slam quarter-finalist after winning the match between the oldest and the youngest players that were left in the men’s draw. The 20-time Grand Slam champion failed to convert any of the 12 break points in the thrilling clash that went on for three hours and 45 minutes.

Tsitsipas converted the match point, in the third tiebreak of the match, clinically after Federer slapped a forehand long, forcing a backhand error from the Swiss to ‘become the happiest man on Earth’. Tsitsipas will now face Spain’s 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

After the four-set thriller, the 20-year old Greek, seeded 14, said, “There is no way I can describe it. I am the happiest man on Earth right now. It is very important to have an aggressive mindset. Stay in the moment. Get first serves in, didn’t lose patience. Overall I showed great fighting spirit, determination and the support.”

“I haven’t seen such a loud crowd in my life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy for me and Roger was incredible. I haven’t seen such a loud crowd in my life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy for me and Roger was incredible.”

After his shock defeat, Federer said, “I lost to a better player who was playing very well tonight. Hung in there, gave himself chances at some point, stayed calm. It’s not always easy, especially for younger guys. Credit to him for taking care of that.”

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study
Jan 21, 2019
Aamir Khan: I Have Always Followed My Heart
Jan 21, 2019
Israeli 'Hitting Iranian Targets In Syria'
Jan 21, 2019
Fasting May Help Keep Age-Related Diseases At Bay: Study
Jan 20, 2019
Premier League: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-0 To Open Pursuit Of 4th Position
Jan 20, 2019

More on Sports

Premier League: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-0 To Open Pursuit Of 4th Position By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Real Madrid Beat Sevilla 2-0, Return To Top Three In La Liga By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk 1 week ago
Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona By Reuters 1 week ago
Cristiano Ronaldo: Las Vegas Police Request DNA Sample Following Rape Allegations By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Expert’s body calls for accelerated efforts to reduce maternal, newborn deaths and still births By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
The (Poor) State of Nepal’s Economy – Re-visited By David Seddon Jan 21, 2019
Police Arrested British Citizen Allegedly Involve In pedophilia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
IGP Khanal Opens Citizen Help Desk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
PM Oli To Address WEF Meet In Switzerland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study By News Desk Jan 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75