Tornadoes Kill At Least 14 In Lee County, Alabama

Tornadoes Kill At Least 14 In Lee County, Alabama

March 4, 2019, 8:13 a.m.

At least 14 people, some children, have been killed after tornadoes struck Lee County, Alabama, authorities said.

Sheriff Jay Jones told local news outlets they were still pulling people from the rubble, and some had been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey posted on Twitter to warn residents there could be more extreme weather to come.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today," she wrote.

The National Weather Service (NWS) classified the first tornado to strike as at least an EF-3 - meaning winds of up to 165 miles per hour (266km/h).

Sheriff Jones described the damage as "catastrophic", saying one tornado cut a path of destruction quarter of a mile (0.4km) wide and several miles long.

Tornado watches were in effect in parts of Alabama and in Georgia on Sunday evening.

Alabama meteorologist Eric Snitil tweeted that there were more deaths in Lee County in one day due to a tornado than in the entirety of the US in 2018.

More than 10,000 people are without power, according to the local press.

The National Weather Service said it would send three survey teams to assess the damage caused by tornados across the state on Monday.

All schools in Lee County will be closed on Monday, the school district announced.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Mahashivaratri : Large Numbers Of Devotees Perform Puja In Pashupatinath Temple
Mar 04, 2019
Oral Typhoid Vaccine May Protect Against Other Infections: Study
Mar 04, 2019
Scientists See Evidence Of Underground Lakes System On Mars
Mar 04, 2019
Urban Parks Boost Happiness And Lead To Improvement In Life Satisfaction: Study
Mar 03, 2019
Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 1-0
Mar 03, 2019

More on News

Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Japan Provides Supports Upgrading the Women’s Handicraft and Mithila Art Center In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

ARMY DAY: Remembering Glorious History By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2019
Mahashivaratri : Large Numbers Of Devotees Perform Puja In Pashupatinath Temple By News Desk Mar 04, 2019
Oral Typhoid Vaccine May Protect Against Other Infections: Study By News Desk Mar 04, 2019
Scientists See Evidence Of Underground Lakes System On Mars By News Desk Mar 04, 2019
Women Empowerment By Aditi Aryal Mar 03, 2019
JIRI Back On Feet To Everest By Keshab Poudel Mar 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75