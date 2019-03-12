Exposure To Secondhand Smoke Can Increase Risk Of Kidney Disease: Study

Exposure To Secondhand Smoke Can Increase Risk Of Kidney Disease: Study

March 12, 2019, 10:27 a.m.

The perils of passive smoking need no retelling. However, according to a report quoted in The New York Times, being exposed to secondhand smoke can also heighten the risk of chronic kidney disease. In order to arrive at the result, around 131,196 nonsmokers were examined by a group of researchers. The participants were divided into three groups – those who were exposed to secondhand smoke for three days a week; those who were exposed to it less than three days a week; and those who were not exposed to secondhand smoke at all. The average age of the participants for the study was 53, and around 75 per cent of them were women.

The study, published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, after making adjustments for body mass index, diabetes, age, and other behaviourial characteristics, deduced that those who were exposed to secondhand smoke at the start of the study ran a risk of 44 per cent of suffering from kidney disease.

The participants were examined by the researchers for almost nine years. Those who were exposed to secondhand smoke three times a week, when compared to those who were not exposed to it at all, ran an increased risk of 58 per cent of developing kidney disease.

“The dangers of secondhand smoke are obvious, not just for kidney disease but for lung cancer and cardiovascular disease as well,” Dr Jung Tak Park, lead author and a nephrologist at the Yonsei University in Seoul was quoted as saying. “I’m not trying to scare people, but kidney disease is a nonreversible condition — you can’t get it fixed when renal function fails. The best approach is to reduce modifiable risks,” one of the researchers of the study added.

News Desk

China, Australia, Singapore And Malaysia Ban Boeing 737 Max Jets
Mar 12, 2019
Ekta Adhikari: A Talented Humanitarian Who Brought Joy To Many Lives:WFP Nepal
Mar 12, 2019
Zinedine Zidane Returns As Real Madrid Manager On Three Year Contract
Mar 12, 2019
England Thrash Windies Again To Sweep T20 Series
Mar 11, 2019
Arsenal End Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Unbeaten Run With 2-0 Win Over Manchester United
Mar 11, 2019

More on Health

Diet Good For The Heart Can Also Benefit The Brain: Research By News Desk 3 days, 8 hours ago
Health Authorities Across The WHO South-East Asia Region Must Recognize And Embrace Their Role In Promoting Gender Equality By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh 5 days, 5 hours ago
Television Viewing May Lead To Cognitive Decline In Older Age: Study By News Desk 1 week ago
Oral Typhoid Vaccine May Protect Against Other Infections: Study By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Urban Parks Boost Happiness And Lead To Improvement In Life Satisfaction: Study By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
'Tiniest Baby Boy' Ever Sent Home Leaves Tokyo Hospital By News Desk 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

India And Nepal Review Progress Of Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2019
China, Australia, Singapore And Malaysia Ban Boeing 737 Max Jets By News Desk Mar 12, 2019
Ekta Adhikari: A Talented Humanitarian Who Brought Joy To Many Lives:WFP Nepal By News Desk Mar 12, 2019
Nabil Bank Announces 12 Percent Bonus Share By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2019
Zinedine Zidane Returns As Real Madrid Manager On Three Year Contract By News Desk Mar 12, 2019
Japan Supports To Install Oxygen Generation And Distribution System In Dhankuta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75