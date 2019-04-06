Weather Forecast April 6: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Light To Moderate Rain And Thunderstorm In Nepal

Weather Forecast April 6: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Light To Moderate Rain And Thunderstorm In Nepal

April 6, 2019, 7:35 a.m.

Weather Forecast April 6: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Light To Moderate Rain And Thunderstorm In Nepal

Thunderstorm and rain hit Kathmandu valley from early in the morning. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there was generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. It predicts tht thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places in the country.

There will be chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

As the Western Disturbance over North of Jammu and Kashmir is now moving away eastward, there will be isolated rainfall in western region as well. According to Indian sky meter weather forecasting, a Cyclonic Circulation is over East Bihar.

News Desk

Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production
Apr 06, 2019
Indian Elections 2019: Campaign In The Time Of Hate Politics Ignores Key Issues
Apr 06, 2019
TIA Runway Rehabilitation Begins, Airport Closed For Ten Hours
Apr 03, 2019
Storm Victims Of Bara and Parsa: Waiting For Relief
Apr 03, 2019
Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi
Apr 02, 2019

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Rain, Thunder and Lightening To Occur In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Cloudy Weather Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Marki Chwok Substation Charged, Power Supply In Gorkha Will Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2019
Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production By News Desk Apr 06, 2019
Indian Elections 2019: Campaign In The Time Of Hate Politics Ignores Key Issues By News Desk Apr 06, 2019
Modi TV, Modi App, Modi Rallies: How Brand Modi Plays In The Election By Reuters Apr 06, 2019
People’s Craze for Selfi with Former King Gyanendra In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2019
People Observed Ghode Jatra In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75