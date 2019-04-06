Weather Forecast April 6: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Light To Moderate Rain And Thunderstorm In Nepal

Thunderstorm and rain hit Kathmandu valley from early in the morning. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there was generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. It predicts tht thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places in the country.

There will be chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

As the Western Disturbance over North of Jammu and Kashmir is now moving away eastward, there will be isolated rainfall in western region as well. According to Indian sky meter weather forecasting, a Cyclonic Circulation is over East Bihar.