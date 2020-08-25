RAM TEMPLE: Celebrations In Nepal

As Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has said Ram has connection with Nepal through Janaki Mata, Nepalese have shown how deeply rooted is the relation in their heart when they celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a great day.

From Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham to Ram Temples in Pashupati and other places of Kathmandu, Pokhara and other cities, people lit a light in the evening to celebrate the day.

Ram is not only in name but Ram is devotion and inner heart felling. This was what one could see among the people. Although Nepal’s Prime Minister has been creating controversy over Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya, it did not touch the faith of Nepalese to the importance of Ayodhya.

As Indian Prime Minster Modi has said that Ram has connected Nepal through mother Janaki Mata (Sita), Nepalese have also shown their faith on Ramjanmabhomi. Addressing a function to mark the foundation laying ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that Ram existed universally. He said that Ram is everywhere.

Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", PM Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. Chants of Jai Siya Ram can be heard across the world.”

As Prime Minister Modi was chanting Jai Shree Ram, Nepalese delegation led by Mahanta of Janaki Temple echoed the sound showing Nepal’s solidarity to construct the temple.

As Mahanta of Janaki Temple was taking part in the program in Ayodhya, Janaki Temple Trust organized a program to celebrate the ceremony lightening the Janaki temple and religious function in Janakpurdham.

Modi was among the 175 people present at the ceremony. He shared the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Keeping in mind the pandemic, seating arrangements were made in accordance with social distancing principles. Before this, the prime minister along with Adityanath had offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi. Modi also paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi.

Remembering the sacrifices made in the struggle, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remembered LK Advani and said many are present in spirit at the ceremony. Calling it an “auspicious day,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hailed the achievements of PM Modi. “This marks the end of the struggle of decades. A journey of over 500 years has been ratified by the Indian judiciary and constitution,” he said.

Not only in Nepal, Hindus across the world celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by lighting diyas.

After the ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressed the gathering. Hailing the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath welcomed the other esteemed guests to the ceremony. "Today is an auspicious day. This marks the end of the struggle of decades. A journey of over 500 years has been ratified by the Indian judiciary and constitution."

PM Modi laid a silver brick to mark the foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Indian PM Modi, who in 1990 was one of the organizers of the nationwide campaign for a temple at the site where the 16th century Babri mosque once stood, sat down for rituals before laying a silver brick to symbolize the construction of the temple.

Last year, after several efforts at mediation failed, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict handing over the 2.77 acres of land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for a Ram temple. The court ordered a five-acre plot at a different site in Ayodhya for a mosque.