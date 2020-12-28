Nepal To Construct Cold Chain Storage Facilities In All Seven Provinces To Store COVID-19 Vaccine

Nepal To Construct Cold Chain Storage Facilities In All Seven Provinces To Store COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec. 28, 2020, 8:31 a.m.

With the allocation of Rs. 49 billion from the Ministry of Finance for procurement of vaccines against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Population has already started preparation for cold-chain storage in all seven provinces.

Following GAVI's recommendation, the government has started preparations to import the vaccines. In an investment worth Rs. 80 million, the government is constructing cold chain storage in all seven provinces.

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), told The Rising Nepal that the government had been cooperating with GAVI to import the vaccines in Nepal.

"GAVI, COVAX, the global project to provide vaccines to developing countries, has continuously been informing the concerned states about the progress happening in manufacture and production of COVID-19 jabs," Adhikari said."The vaccines will arrive soon as the necessary preparations are being made."

Stating that the COVID-19 vaccines would be made available to Nepal shortly, GAVI has called the Nepal government to stay prepared regarding storage, transportation of vaccines and other requirements as such.

It has been said that vaccines to be made available from COVAX need to be stored in temperature from 2 to 8 degree Celsius.

Agencies

Global Cases Top 80 Million, World On Alert Over New Coronavirus Variants
Dec 28, 2020
Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards
Dec 28, 2020
Chinese Economy To Overtake US 'By 2028' Due To Covid, India Tips To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030
Dec 27, 2020
Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant
Dec 27, 2020
PM Oli Included Nine New Faces
Dec 26, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 481 New Cases, 711 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 1 minute ago
Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 267 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 500 New Cases, 840 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
First Case Of New COVID Variant Found In France By REUTERS 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY TRADE Power Cooperation By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2020
TU CONVOCATION Limited By COVID-19 By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2020
Global Cases Top 80 Million, World On Alert Over New Coronavirus Variants By Agencies Dec 28, 2020
Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards By Agencies Dec 28, 2020
Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2020
GG: Growing Local Reach By A Correspondent Dec 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75