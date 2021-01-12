NEA To Address Power Outage Issue: PM’s Office

NEA To Address Power Outage Issue: PM’s Office

Jan. 12, 2021, 7:49 a.m.

Following frequent power cut and growing public disenchantment, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) called the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) officials and chief of the distribution centre to address the public grievances regarding the problem of power supply with urgency reports The Rising Nepal.

The OPMCM held a discussion with the NEA chief, management team and chiefs of distribution centres inside the Kathmandu Valley at the office Monday and noted about the present scenario of power supply and interruption.

Secretary at the OPMCM Toya Narayan Gyawali directed the NEA to address the public grievances at the earliest strengthening their strategies to improve the services.

“The NEA should not take the public feedback lightly as it is our responsibility to address their genuine grievances on the fast track,” he said.

“We want to request officials and employees of NEA to handle the public demand in the field of power by acting responsibly towards the public,” he said.

The NEA claimed that there was no load-shedding and power might be cut in some places where poles and transformers have to be removed in course of expansion of roads and replacing drinking water pipes.

Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said that power utility should focus on system improvement to regularise power supply.

“Public demand and grievances are increasing due to use of information technology amidst COVID-19. So, we have to move ahead in a proactive manner to address their grievances,” he said.

Acting Managing Director of NEA Hitendra Dev Shakya said that the supply was disrupted due to technical problems in the system which are being solved gradually.

Stating that power tripping and shut down has comparatively reduced in the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, he said that grievances have increased this year compared to the previous year as consumers have become sensitive.

“People are in internet and do work from home due to COVID-19. That is why they experience more frequent tripping of power,” he said.

He, however, said that the NEA had been working seriously to provide quality, reliable and sufficient electricity by strengthening transmission and distribution lines and substations.

He said that overload in substation of core area of Kathmandu Valley including Baneshwor, Patan and Balaju is a challenge to improve power supply as people did not give permission to install transformer near their homes.

Agencies

FBI Warnings Amid Fears Of More Pro-Trump Violence
Jan 12, 2021
US Lawmakers’ Push To Impeach President Donald Trump
Jan 11, 2021
Rhino Population Increases In Bardiya Park
Jan 11, 2021
Japanese Drug Effective For COVID-19
Jan 11, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Urges Former Justices To Respect Supreme Court
Jan 10, 2021

More on Economy

Nepal’s Economy To Expand 0.6 Percent In 2021:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
NIFRA Appoints NIBL Ace Capital As Its Issue Manager By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Hundreds Of Nepalis Containers Stranded In Chinese Side Of Border Due To Border Closure By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Mergers Helps Global IME Bank To Strengthen Its Role: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Constitutionality Of Parliament Dissolution By Dr. Surya Dhungel Jan 12, 2021
US Democracy Is Under A Threat By Keshab Poudel Jan 12, 2021
FBI Warnings Amid Fears Of More Pro-Trump Violence By Agencies Jan 12, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 12:Thick Fog Likely In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 314 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 488 New Cases, 520 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75