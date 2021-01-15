Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Jan. 15, 2021, 3:50 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held discussion at Hyderabad House this morning reports RSS.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gyawali is in New Delhi in course of attending the sixth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

On the occasion, they discussed the Nepal-India relations and topics related to various aspects of contemporary regional and international interest.

According to Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Nepali Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya, External Affairs Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinaya Mohan Kwatra, were present in the meeting.

The meeting of the Commission is taking place under co-chairmanship of foreign ministers of both countries at Hyderabad House today.

In the meeting discussion would be held regarding all matters of Nepal-India relations as well as on trade, transit, energy, border, COVID-19 support, physical infrastructures, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism and culture.

High-level officials of ministries of foreign affairs, commerce, finance, energy and department of railways of both countries would participate in the meeting, according to the Embassy.

Agencies

Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting Start
Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering
Jan 15, 2021
North Korean Holds Military Parade Attended By Kim
Jan 15, 2021
India To Launch Vaccine Drive, Shots For 3 Lakh On Day 1 On Friday
Jan 14, 2021
Trump Impeached For Inciting' US Capitol Riot
Jan 14, 2021

More on News

UN Agencies In Asia-Pacific To announce Widening Impact Of Unaffordable Diets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting Start By Agencies 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepal And India To Discuss The Whole Gamut Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
We Don’t Play Cards Against Two Neighbors: PM Oli By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Bhutanese Refugee Dies After Fire Broke Out In Damak-based Beldangi Camp By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

India Would Supply Nepal COVID-19 Vaccine In Priority Consideration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Nepal-India Are Connected By Geography, History And Culture: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
MAHAKALI TREATY A Breakthrough By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Book Nepal And The Great First World War By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering By Agencies Jan 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75