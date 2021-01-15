Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held discussion at Hyderabad House this morning reports RSS.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gyawali is in New Delhi in course of attending the sixth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

On the occasion, they discussed the Nepal-India relations and topics related to various aspects of contemporary regional and international interest.

According to Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Nepali Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya, External Affairs Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinaya Mohan Kwatra, were present in the meeting.

The meeting of the Commission is taking place under co-chairmanship of foreign ministers of both countries at Hyderabad House today.

In the meeting discussion would be held regarding all matters of Nepal-India relations as well as on trade, transit, energy, border, COVID-19 support, physical infrastructures, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism and culture.

High-level officials of ministries of foreign affairs, commerce, finance, energy and department of railways of both countries would participate in the meeting, according to the Embassy.