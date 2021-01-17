Price Of Gold Goes Down Rs.200 Per Tola

Jan. 17, 2021, 6:57 p.m.

Price of yellow metal has decreased by Rs 200 per tola in the domestic market today reports RSS.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 91,300 per tola (11.66 grammes) today while it was Rs 91,500 per tola on Thursday.

The national news agency reports that similarly, worked gold is being traded at Rs 90,800 per tola today against Rs 91,800 per tola on Thursday.

Likewise, price of silver has been fixed at Rs 1,165 per tola today by decreasing Rs 10 per tola. It was Rs 1,175 on Thursday.

Agencies

