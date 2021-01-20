Joe Biden To Be Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th US president just before 17:00 GMT in Washington. Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office alongside him - the first woman to hold that position
Some 25,000 troops will guard the inauguration ceremony after a deadly riot at the Capitol earlier this month
Donald Trump will not attend his successor's inauguration - only the fourth president not to do so
He will leave the White House for the last time, bound for Florida, at around 13:00 GMT
In the final hours of his presidency Mr Trump pardoned 73 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon
But he did not issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or family member
