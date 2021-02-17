Bhagarathi Bhatta's Rape-murder Accused Arrested

Bhagarathi Bhatta's Rape-murder Accused Arrested

Feb. 17, 2021, 12:01 p.m.

Twelve days after the murder and rape of ten Bhagirathi Bhatta in Baitadi, Police have arrested the culprit of the case.

The culprit, also a 17-year-old, who went to the same school as Bhagarathi and was her neighbour, said in his confession that his family and the victim's family had strained relations. "I killed her after raping her due to the same reason.

Sudur Pashchim Province Police SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the accused was the victim's school mate and has already confessed to his crimes afore the investigation team reports The Himalayn Times.

Bhagarathi, who had attended her school and left for home on February 3 never made it home. She was found the next day, lifeless, in a local community forest on February 4.

The police further informed that the identity of the person will be revealed amid a press conference, today. Police had detained dozens of people including a public office holder in Mahendranagar for conducting investigation into the case.

Agencies

UNHCR Will Support Nepal To Solve Bhutan Refugee Problem: PM Oli
Feb 17, 2021
WHO Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine For Emergency Use
Feb 16, 2021
Nepal Communist Party- Dahal-Nepal Faction Announces Fresh Protests Programs
Feb 15, 2021
Province-2 Government To Run Public Transportation Service
Feb 15, 2021
US President Biden Warns Democracy Is Fragile
Feb 15, 2021

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
French Paedophile Arrested By Police In Nepal By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Rape Cases Increases In Nepal, 77 Percent Of Victims Are Minor By Agencies 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash By Agencies 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Police Warns Cyber Crimes By Agencies 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

KATHMANDU VALLEY Pollution Proportion By Keshab Poudel Feb 17, 2021
PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE Committed For Cause By A Correspondent Feb 17, 2021
UNHCR Will Support Nepal To Solve Bhutan Refugee Problem: PM Oli By Agencies Feb 17, 2021
Detention Of Aung San Suu Kyi Extended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2021
Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2021
COVID-19: An Overstaying Visitor without Visa By Dr. Omkar Shrestha Feb 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75