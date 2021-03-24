NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River

NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River

March 24, 2021, 7:55 a.m.

The main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) has drawn the attention of the government through parliament to stop the unilateral construction of embankment along the Makahali River in Khalanga of Darchula district reports The Himalayan Times.

NC's leader Dilendra Prasad Badu, requesting time at the outset of meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) today, shed light on the ongoing construction of the embankment in the area that falls inside the Nepal's territory (Mahakali Municipality-5).

Badu claimed that the Indian side had encroached the border pillar and had been building the embankment despite the protest from the locals.He said, "The local people and the sister organizations of various political parties have been protesting the construction of the embankment.

The under-construction embankment poses threat to inundate fertile land of Nepal, said Badu, questioning why nobody was raising a question in the council of ministers and why the government was silent on the issue that concerns Nepal's territory and sovereignty.

Agencies

Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners
Mar 24, 2021
A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges
Mar 24, 2021
Fifteen Die In Fire At Rohingya Refugee Camp
Mar 24, 2021
India To Vaccinate All Above 45 From April 1
Mar 23, 2021
Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding
Mar 23, 2021

More on News

President Bhandai Returned Completing Two Days Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
India Supported Construction Of Four Schools In Nuwakot By News Desk 4 days, 17 hours ago
Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Tanzania's President Dies Aged 61 After Covid Rumours By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
One Killed In Tiger Attack By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Clicktivism Slacktivism By Deepak Raj Joshi Mar 24, 2021
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Fifteen Die In Fire At Rohingya Refugee Camp By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu In Association With Media 9 Organized The Fourth Edition Of Hyatt WOW Women Achievers Award 2020-2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75