Vaccine Rollouts Begin To Turn The Tide In US, UK

The total number of coronavirus cases around the world has now topped 130 million reports NHK

India has the third-highest number, and is seeing a fresh spike. The US has the most, at about 30 million. But new cases there are starting to decline and flatten.

The pace of vaccine rollouts has a lot to do with the different pictures.

Cases in India have been surging since last month.

Over 80,000 new infections per day are being reported this month. The figure on Sunday topped 90,000.

The western state of Maharashtra has been especially hard-hit. About 50,000 new cases are being reported daily.

A Japanese doctor working in India's capital region says medical workers aren't able to treat all the patients.

She said, "The situation in Mumbai has deteriorated drastically in the past week. I've heard that patients are waiting two hours to be admitted to ER, and 200 people are waiting to be treated in intensive care. I think the medical system has collapsed there."

The Indian government began its vaccination program in January. But only about five percent of the country's 1.3 billion people have received their first shot so far.

To get more people vaccinated, the government expanded the program by lowering the age requirement to 45.

Meanwhile in the US, the daily case count is way down from its peak of over 300,000 in early January reports NHK.

New infections appear to be leveling off in a range of about 40,000 to 70,000 per day.

Vaccinations are proceeding quickly. About 20 percent of the adult population of the US has been fully vaccinated.

Health authorities said on Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically without having to be tested or self-quarantine.

Britain has also been moving quickly with vaccinations. About 46 percent of the population has received at least the first dose.

Britain reported just 10 deaths in a recent daily count. Over 1,800 were being reported in January.

It's a hopeful sign that countries with vaccinations well underway are starting to win the fight against the virus.