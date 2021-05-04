Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period

Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period

May 4, 2021, 1:18 p.m.

The government has suspended domestic flights from Monday night meant to break the chain of Corona Virus. Similarly, international flights would be suspended from May 6 midnight reports RSS.

However, there would be limited flights between Nepal and India.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), all domestic flights and international flights have been suspended, and only two flights a week would take place between Nepal and India.

A council of ministers meeting held on Sunday decided to suspend all the domestic and international flights till May 14 to control the spread of Corona Virus infection national news agency reports.

However, chartered and rescue flights would take place during this period, according to CAAN.

CAAN Spokesperson, Raj Kumar Chhetri, said that domestic and international chartered and rescue flights would be operated by taking permission on the basis of necessity.

The passengers returning Nepal from India should mandatorily stay in quarantine for 10 days. Barcode and PCR report with photo has been made mandatory to the passengers for chartered and rescue flights.

Agencies

World Day For Safety And Health At Work
May 04, 2021
All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14
May 04, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage
May 04, 2021
India Coronavirus Death Toll Now Third Highest
May 04, 2021
CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely
May 03, 2021

More on News

Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely By Agencies 19 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6 By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
China Successfully Launches Space Station Module By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
World Day For Safety And Health At Work By Agencies May 04, 2021
Coca-Cola Pledges To Help “StoptheSpread” Of COVID-19 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
I Can’t Breathe. We Heard Those Words In America And Our World Was Shaken. By Scott DeLisi May 04, 2021
All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14 By Agencies May 04, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage By Agencies May 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75