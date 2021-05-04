Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period

The government has suspended domestic flights from Monday night meant to break the chain of Corona Virus. Similarly, international flights would be suspended from May 6 midnight reports RSS.

However, there would be limited flights between Nepal and India.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), all domestic flights and international flights have been suspended, and only two flights a week would take place between Nepal and India.

A council of ministers meeting held on Sunday decided to suspend all the domestic and international flights till May 14 to control the spread of Corona Virus infection national news agency reports.

However, chartered and rescue flights would take place during this period, according to CAAN.

CAAN Spokesperson, Raj Kumar Chhetri, said that domestic and international chartered and rescue flights would be operated by taking permission on the basis of necessity.

The passengers returning Nepal from India should mandatorily stay in quarantine for 10 days. Barcode and PCR report with photo has been made mandatory to the passengers for chartered and rescue flights.