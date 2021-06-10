Biden Revokes Trump's Orders On TikTok, WeChat

June 10, 2021, 6:49 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has revoked his predecessor's executive orders banning the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing and social media apps TikTok and WeChat.

Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order retracting Donald Trump's orders that banned the use of the apps, and prohibited deals with their operators.

Instead, he called for new measures to protect personal information. Trump's orders did not take effect as federal courts issued injunctions against them.

But Biden acknowledged that the acquisition of personal information through apps and other means by foreign governments and organizations poses a threat to US national security and foreign policy.

He instructed the Commerce Department to examine the risks posed by such apps, and come up with measures within 120 days.

Source: NHK

Agencies

