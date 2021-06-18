NBA Decides to Operate BfIs Throughout Business Hours From 21 June

NBA Decides to Operate BfIs Throughout Business Hours From 21 June

June 18, 2021, 5:50 p.m.

The executive director of the Nepal Bankers Association NBA Anil Sharma said that the its executive committee decided to resume all banking operations after observing the directives of the local administration.

Services of Bank and Financial Institutions (BFIs) will resume from 21 June in full swing. The BFIs have been operating partially due to the prohibitory order enforced to curb spread of COVID-19 for the last one and a half months.

The executive committee meeting of Nepal Bankers Association on June 17 decided to resume all kind of banking transactions from coming Monday.

He said that the meeting also decided to take the opinion of all bankers in the issue of including the banking staffs in social security scheme.

Following the prohibitory order, only the deposit and withdraw services have been opening in the banks. Similarly, the branches were kept open alternative and until 2 pm.

There is expectation of rise in the credit after the opening of land revenue office. The association informed that the deposit of less than Rs. 50 thousand will be accepted.

The association in coordination with local administration had started to open the branches as needed from 15th June.

Agencies

‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’
Jun 18, 2021
NC General Convention From September 1
Jun 18, 2021
Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods
Jun 18, 2021
11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang
Jun 18, 2021
Iranians Vote In Presidential Election Friday
Jun 18, 2021

More on Economy

The World Bank Approves $150 Million To Support Nepal’s Pandemic Response And Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Petroleum Tanker Drivers Stopped Work Demanding Vaccination Against Covid-19 By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Decrease By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Sunil Kumar Dhungel Appointed As A Chief Executive Officer of Sanjen Jalvidhyut Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
World Bank Approves $60 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Higher Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Oil Hits Multi-year Highs By Agencies 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
CHILD LABOR Alarmingly High By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
BOOK On Indian Philosophy By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
Vegetarians Arise! By Hemang Dixit Jun 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75