NBA Decides to Operate BfIs Throughout Business Hours From 21 June

The executive director of the Nepal Bankers Association NBA Anil Sharma said that the its executive committee decided to resume all banking operations after observing the directives of the local administration.

Services of Bank and Financial Institutions (BFIs) will resume from 21 June in full swing. The BFIs have been operating partially due to the prohibitory order enforced to curb spread of COVID-19 for the last one and a half months.

The executive committee meeting of Nepal Bankers Association on June 17 decided to resume all kind of banking transactions from coming Monday.

He said that the meeting also decided to take the opinion of all bankers in the issue of including the banking staffs in social security scheme.

Following the prohibitory order, only the deposit and withdraw services have been opening in the banks. Similarly, the branches were kept open alternative and until 2 pm.

There is expectation of rise in the credit after the opening of land revenue office. The association informed that the deposit of less than Rs. 50 thousand will be accepted.

The association in coordination with local administration had started to open the branches as needed from 15th June.