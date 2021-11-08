AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport

AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport

Nov. 8, 2021, 11:28 p.m.

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) has been granted permission to conduct the calibration flight at the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini province.

AEROTHAI is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport of the Government of Thailand. It was founded in 1948 by airlines with the consent of the Royal Thai Government to provide air traffic control and aeronautical communication services for airline operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has given permission to AEROTHAI as per its previous agreement.

The Gautam Buddha International Airport, a national pride project in Bhairahawa (Rupandehi district), is all set for the calibration flight.
CAAN director-general Raj Kumar Chhetri said all the preparations have been completed for conducting the calibration flight with AEROTHAI getting permission for the same.

According to him, the test flight would be conducted within a month from now. CAAN will carry out internal preparations in the meantime.

AEROTHAI is Thailand's famous air service company responsible for air traffic management (ATM) within the Bangkok Flight Information Region (Bangkok FIR) for the safety and efficiency of airspace users' flights in Thailand for aeronautical communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) system/services; and for aeronautical information services (AIS) and Aeronautical Charts.

CAAN said AEROTHAI will carry out the necessary process including bringing the aeroplane and the required technicians for conducting the calibration flight on November 22. This task will be of a week's duration.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Millions More People On The 'Edge Of Famine': UN
Nov 08, 2021
Afghanistan Lose, India Out Of T20 World Cup And New Zealand Reaches To Semi
Nov 07, 2021
Climate Activists Rally Around The World
Nov 07, 2021
12 Killed And 20 Injured In Salyan Bus Accident
Nov 07, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Safe After Drone Attack
Nov 07, 2021

More on Aviation

Qatar Airways Announced as ‘Airline of the Year’ by Skytrax By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Qatar Airways Will Soon Roll Out Exclusive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Packages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Sri Lankan Airlines Started Colombo - Kathmandu Direct Flight By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago
Himalaya Airlines Addresses False Rumors And Allegations Regarding Airfare Cartelization By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

The Story Behind: 200/600 MW of Electricity Wasted, No Buyers Yet! By Santa Bahadur Pun Nov 08, 2021
Three French Climbers Are Missing In Mount Everest Region, A Search Operation Is Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Millions More People On The 'Edge Of Famine': UN By Agencies Nov 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75