AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) has been granted permission to conduct the calibration flight at the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini province.

AEROTHAI is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport of the Government of Thailand. It was founded in 1948 by airlines with the consent of the Royal Thai Government to provide air traffic control and aeronautical communication services for airline operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has given permission to AEROTHAI as per its previous agreement.

The Gautam Buddha International Airport, a national pride project in Bhairahawa (Rupandehi district), is all set for the calibration flight.

CAAN director-general Raj Kumar Chhetri said all the preparations have been completed for conducting the calibration flight with AEROTHAI getting permission for the same.

According to him, the test flight would be conducted within a month from now. CAAN will carry out internal preparations in the meantime.

AEROTHAI is Thailand's famous air service company responsible for air traffic management (ATM) within the Bangkok Flight Information Region (Bangkok FIR) for the safety and efficiency of airspace users' flights in Thailand for aeronautical communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) system/services; and for aeronautical information services (AIS) and Aeronautical Charts.

CAAN said AEROTHAI will carry out the necessary process including bringing the aeroplane and the required technicians for conducting the calibration flight on November 22. This task will be of a week's duration.

Source: RSS