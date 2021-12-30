Kathmandu Police Arrested Eight Men On Charge Of Rape

Kathmandu Police Arrested Eight Men On Charge Of Rape

Dec. 30, 2021, 9:36 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, has arrested eight individuals on charge of raping a 34-year-old woman in the capital reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the senior officers, seven individuals were arrested by Tuesday night while the eighth was arrested on Wednesday.

“The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when the victim reached the police at New Buspark. As soon as she informed about it, she was sent to Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital for health checkup,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudip Giri.

According to daily, the seven individuals arrested Tuesday have been identified as Yubraj Baduwal, Hikmat Nepali, Ratan Nepali, Suresh Sejuwal, Dipak Nepali, Shiva Hari Budha and Gopal Kumar Shris. One more was arrested on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old had arrived in Kathmandu on Monday in search of job. She was new in the city and was unaware of where to go when she met Baduwal. He lured her to a guest house in Mitranagar, an area in Ward No. 26 in Kathmandu Metropolis.

The victim claimed that she was raped by nine individuals between Monday night and Tuesday by taking her to different guest houses.

Police is also awaiting medical reports of the victim as well as the arrested individuals.

Agencies

