Business Organizations Accuses CIAA For Discouraging Cement Industry

Feb. 1, 2022, 8:29 a.m.

Three associations of businesspersons and industrialists have issued a joint statement expressing concerned over a case filed in the special court by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) against industrialists for using more mines than the prescribed capacity.

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and the Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) have issued a joint statement today, expressing serious concern over the negative impact that it would have on investment promotion, job creation and overall development and expansion of the private sector in Nepal.

They claim that the recent corruption scandal against investors in the cement industry has discouraged the private sector.

The FNCCI President Shekhar Golchha, President of CNI Bishnu Kumar Agrawal and President of the NCC Rajendra Malla have jointly signed and issued the statement.

