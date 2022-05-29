Tara Air Crash In Jomsom: Search For Missing Airplane On

A helicopter has been mobilized for searching for an airplane of the Tara Air that has been missing since it took off for Jomsom from Pokhara airport at 9.55 am today. Similarly, a ground search has also been initiated at the probable site.

A plane of the Tara Air 9N-AET that flew to Jomsom from Pokhara has gone missing since Sunday morning.

There are 19 passengers and three members of the crew onboard the missing aircraft. The search for the plane has intensified and no information has been received regarding its condition so far, said Netra Prasad Sharma, the Chief District Officer of Mustang.

A helicopter of the Fishtail Air has been mobilized and a ground search has also been started, said Devendra Raj Pandey, the Administrative Officer in Mustang. According to him, the search has been focused in Ghana, Lete, Kobang, and surrounding areas.

Bad weather hampering search

Meanwhile, a report from Baglung says that the Fishtail Air helicopter mobilized for searching for the missing plane has returned to Jomsom due to bad weather.

Mustang District's chief district officer Netra Prasad Sharma said the chopper would be mobilized for the search again once the weather improves.

"The helicopter sent for the search has returned due to bad weather. A Nepali Army helicopter is also coming from Kathmandu for the search. We are ready for the search by all means possible," he said.

CDO Sharma added that the plane is still out of contact. It is surmised that the plane lost contact from Tukuche and Dhawalagiri and the surrounding area reports RSS.