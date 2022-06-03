NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel

NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel

June 3, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 10 per litre to be effective from this midnight.

With the new price list, per litre petrol will cost Rs 170 and Rs 153 for per litre diesel and kerosene.

With the public life affected badly due to price hike in the petroleum products in the past several weeks, the government had directed the NOC for the price adjustment equal to infrastructure tax in petroleum products.

The NOC said prices of cooking gas and aviation fuel will remain unchanged. Currently, price of LP gas per cylinder is Rs 1,800 while price of aviation fuel (for domestic flights) is Rs 166 per litre.

Agencies

