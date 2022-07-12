Nepal Receives Rs 904 Billion Remittance In 11 Months

Remittance inflow has been recorded to be Rs 904 in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

As published by the Nepal Rastra Bank on Monday, remittance inflow has increased by 3.8 percent according to the macroeconomic data for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

According to the central bank, remittances had increased by 12.6 percent in the same period last year.

Remittance inflow on the US Dollar has reached Rs 7.51 billion with a rise of 1.5 percent. Last year the inflow had upped by 10.5 percent.

In the review period, the number of Nepali people obtaining final work permits for foreign employment has invariably risen. According to the central bank, a total of 313,367 Nepali people obtained such permission.

Such percentage dropped by 68 percent in the corresponding period last year.

The number of Nepali people receiving re-work permits for foreign employment has reached 259,091 with an increment of 208.3 percent. (RSS)