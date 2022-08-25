Bangladesh Is Ready To Import Clean Electricity From Nepal

Bangladesh Is Ready To Import Clean Electricity From Nepal

Aug. 25, 2022, 9:09 a.m.

A visiting delegation of Bangladesh call on Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal at the latter's office today. The delegation is here for the meeting of the Nepal-Bangladesh joint steering committee to be held in Kathmandu from Wednesday.

During the meeting, Minister Bhusal expressed the belief that the regular meetings between the two countries would lead to an exchange of experience and expansion of mutual relations. She emphasized that Nepal has sufficient hydroelectricity and Bangladesh needs clean energy in the present situation, and for that, Nepal, India and Bangladesh should cooperate with each other. Minister Bhusal said that the issue would be discussed in the joint meeting starting on Wednesday.

Referring to the need for collaboration between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) for energy sector production, construction of transmission lines and trade, she said that Bangladesh could take the initiative to activate BBIN.

On that occasion, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, said that the clean energy produced in Nepal was necessary for Bangladesh and shared that it was working with Nepal and India to make it a reality.

Energy Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Joint Secretary Madhu Betuwal, Baburam Bhandari and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other members of the Bangladeshi delegation participated in the meeting. (RSS)

Agencies

