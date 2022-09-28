Elections Commission Issues 60-point Directives To Political Parties

Sept. 28, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued 60-point directives to the political parties to make the upcoming elections to the members of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly free, fair, impartial, transparent and fearless,

A meeting of the EC held on Tuesday directed the political parties registered for the election purpose to implement and comply with the legal arrangements specified in the Election (Offense and Punishment) Act, 2073 and Election Code of Conduct, 2079.

EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel informed that the political parties registered would not be allowed to deprive any person of filing candidacy or making publicity and their right to exercise franchise. Nobody shall be allowed to demonstrate and use weapons or explosives.

The election commission has also directed the political parties not to organize any public feasts, hand over any gifts, cash, awards, donations and incentives to the voters for using or not using their franchise rights. (RSS)

