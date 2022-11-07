UN Climate Conference Opens In Egypt

UN Climate Conference Opens In Egypt

Nov. 7, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

The UN climate conference COP27 has opened in Egypt, with international unity to address global warming at stake.

Delegates from more than 190 countries and territories gathered for the annual event in the eastern city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday.

The participants at last year's conference agreed to pursue efforts to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the latest UN analysis suggests that the current pace of greenhouse gas emission cuts will allow the average temperature to rise by about 2.5 degrees by the end of the 21st century.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders plan to attend high-level talks from Monday.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to join the conference from Friday.

The climate meeting is being held in the face of the deepening rift between the West and Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The energy crisis brought by the invasion has prompted some countries to expand the use of coal, which emits more greenhouse gases.

The question is whether the participants can send a unified message to step up measures to tackle climate change.

Agencies

Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27
Nov 06, 2022
Nepal-Sri Lanka Relations Historic: Sri Lankan PM
Nov 06, 2022
North Korea Fires 4 Short-range Ballistic Missiles
Nov 06, 2022
UN Climate Change Conference Starts In Egypt On Today
Nov 06, 2022
Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected
Nov 05, 2022

More on News

Mountain-related Issues Is Nepal’s Main Agenda Of Nepal For COP27 By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal-Sri Lanka Relations Historic: Sri Lankan PM By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Government Of India Hands Over Vehicles To Election Commission Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Election Canvassing Formally Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Pays A Courtesy Call On CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Dr Tosima Karki Retain Retains Her Candidacy From Lalitpur-3 Following Interim Order Of Supreme Court By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Migration Can Boost South Asia’s Recovery And Support Long-Term Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2022
Time & Tide By Hemang Dixit Nov 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75