FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber

Senior Vice-president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has said that positive initiatives are being taken to include representatives of the private sector in the national order of honour.

Addressing the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Myagdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Beni on Saturday, he said that they had taken the initiative to determine the dignity of the businessmen and the government was positive about it.

"I had submitted this proposal to the Home Minister before the elections, he is positive and soon we will get dignity,” Dhakal said.

Dhakal informed that the Federation requested Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand that only district and municipal industry and commerce associations should be given the right to hold fairs, and the issue of dignity of businessmen.

Stating that after the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activities have been contracted worldwide and its direct impact was noticed in Nepal, Dhakal said that lack of liquidity in banks and inability to provide loans were the main problems of Nepal’s economy.

He said that they are aware of the problems of the District and Municipal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the leadership of the Federation was continuously taking initiatives to solve it.

"We understand your difficulties, including the bank interest rate, tax related problems, difficulties in doing business," Dhakal said, "We have met the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, former Prime Ministers and the Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank and suggested solutions to the problems."

Dhakal suggested that it would be easier to increase investment if the district and municipal trade associations moved forward with collective spirit in the potential projects within the district.

He said that he was aware of the potential projects in Myagdi district, he asked for cooperation in the field of utilising natural resources such as hydropower and tourism promotion.

"Let's make a collective investment, I am ready to help myself. If there is support from the local, provincial and federal governments, a lot of work can be done in the economic development sector," he said