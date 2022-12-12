FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber

FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber

Dec. 12, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

Senior Vice-president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has said that positive initiatives are being taken to include representatives of the private sector in the national order of honour.

Addressing the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Myagdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Beni on Saturday, he said that they had taken the initiative to determine the dignity of the businessmen and the government was positive about it.

"I had submitted this proposal to the Home Minister before the elections, he is positive and soon we will get dignity,” Dhakal said.

Dhakal informed that the Federation requested Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand that only district and municipal industry and commerce associations should be given the right to hold fairs, and the issue of dignity of businessmen.

Stating that after the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activities have been contracted worldwide and its direct impact was noticed in Nepal, Dhakal said that lack of liquidity in banks and inability to provide loans were the main problems of Nepal’s economy.

He said that they are aware of the problems of the District and Municipal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the leadership of the Federation was continuously taking initiatives to solve it.

"We understand your difficulties, including the bank interest rate, tax related problems, difficulties in doing business," Dhakal said, "We have met the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, former Prime Ministers and the Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank and suggested solutions to the problems."

Dhakal suggested that it would be easier to increase investment if the district and municipal trade associations moved forward with collective spirit in the potential projects within the district.

He said that he was aware of the potential projects in Myagdi district, he asked for cooperation in the field of utilising natural resources such as hydropower and tourism promotion.

"Let's make a collective investment, I am ready to help myself. If there is support from the local, provincial and federal governments, a lot of work can be done in the economic development sector," he said

Agencies

Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine
Dec 12, 2022
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service
Dec 12, 2022
Morocco Defeats Portugal By 1-0 becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semifinals
Dec 11, 2022
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine
Dec 11, 2022
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War
Dec 10, 2022

More on Economy

NEA Eight Billion Profit By A Correspondent 3 hours ago
IFC And NEFRA Sign MoU For The Development Of Infrastructure Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Global IME, Bank Of Kathmandu Finally Merge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending By Agencies 4 days, 20 hours ago
NEA To Expand Transmission And Distribution System In Kailali And Kachanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine By Agencies Dec 12, 2022
Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service By Agencies Dec 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2022
India Hands Over 950 White Canes to Disabled Care Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2022
Nepal’s Elections Observation Has Transformed A Lot In The Last Three Decades: Krishna Man Pradhan By A Correspondent Dec 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75